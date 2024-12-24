Politics

Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate

24 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fragile self-declared “pro-EU” ruling coalition in Romania, formed by the same ‘grand coalition’ of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) significantly less numerous in Parliament but now enjoying the support of the Hungarian party UDMR, was endorsed by the MPs with a majority of 240 votes – seven more than needed - on December 23. 

The former ‘grand coalition’ thus survived the general elections, and the benefit is that the rising far-right parties failed to gain a blocking majority. On the downside, it is unlikely that the disappointing performance of the Social Democrats and Liberals in the past years, which resulted in fiscal slippage, the rising power of the budgetary sector, and a dysfunctional judiciary, will improve overnight as long as no real reforms take place within the two parties.

Former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and a large number of ministers keep their positions. Others are rather controversial, such as the new minister of justice (Social Democrat Radu Marinescu), who has an even more contentious background than his predecessor, Alina Gorghiu. Marian Neacsu, an influential member of PSD during the leadership of Liviu Dragnea, has returned as deputy prime minister. 

The nomination of Crin Antonescu, former leader of the Liberal Party and an advocate of the first coalition with the Social Democrats, also points to the backward orientation of the ruling coalition and increased interference of the intelligence services in the formation of political structures, according to political sciences professor Alina Mungiu Pippidi, quoted by Hotnews.ro

While investors see the vote in Parliament as a step towards stability, the electorate may feel their vote against the former ruling parties didn’t matter, resulting in further radicalization ahead of the presidential elections. 

Although there is a general consensus over the reduced power of the two main ruling parties (PSD and PNL), they still have a combined share of 43% of the total number of deputies and senators. The junior party UDMR, which holds a more influential position compared to other coalitions it was part of, helps the ruling coalition achieve a majority in each of the two chambers.

The MPs of ethnic minorities also supported the government headed by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, while the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) and the nationalist parties AUR, SOS Romania, and POT voted against it.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate

24 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fragile self-declared “pro-EU” ruling coalition in Romania, formed by the same ‘grand coalition’ of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) significantly less numerous in Parliament but now enjoying the support of the Hungarian party UDMR, was endorsed by the MPs with a majority of 240 votes – seven more than needed - on December 23. 

The former ‘grand coalition’ thus survived the general elections, and the benefit is that the rising far-right parties failed to gain a blocking majority. On the downside, it is unlikely that the disappointing performance of the Social Democrats and Liberals in the past years, which resulted in fiscal slippage, the rising power of the budgetary sector, and a dysfunctional judiciary, will improve overnight as long as no real reforms take place within the two parties.

Former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and a large number of ministers keep their positions. Others are rather controversial, such as the new minister of justice (Social Democrat Radu Marinescu), who has an even more contentious background than his predecessor, Alina Gorghiu. Marian Neacsu, an influential member of PSD during the leadership of Liviu Dragnea, has returned as deputy prime minister. 

The nomination of Crin Antonescu, former leader of the Liberal Party and an advocate of the first coalition with the Social Democrats, also points to the backward orientation of the ruling coalition and increased interference of the intelligence services in the formation of political structures, according to political sciences professor Alina Mungiu Pippidi, quoted by Hotnews.ro

While investors see the vote in Parliament as a step towards stability, the electorate may feel their vote against the former ruling parties didn’t matter, resulting in further radicalization ahead of the presidential elections. 

Although there is a general consensus over the reduced power of the two main ruling parties (PSD and PNL), they still have a combined share of 43% of the total number of deputies and senators. The junior party UDMR, which holds a more influential position compared to other coalitions it was part of, helps the ruling coalition achieve a majority in each of the two chambers.

The MPs of ethnic minorities also supported the government headed by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, while the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) and the nationalist parties AUR, SOS Romania, and POT voted against it.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 December 2024
Events
Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park
24 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new segment of much-awaited Moldova highway
24 December 2024
Society
Detainees in Romania to work on road construction sites under social inclusion initiative
24 December 2024
Politics
Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate
24 December 2024
Politics
Bucharest mayor reaffirms presidential candidacy, advocates for change in Romanian politics
23 December 2024
Politics
New Romanian government issues ambitious governance program focused on reducing expenses
23 December 2024
Macro
EC disburses EUR 37 mln to Romania as part of its second Recovery Facility payment request 
23 December 2024
Macro
Romania issued EUR 1.3 bln in state aid between 2019-2023, most to foreign companies