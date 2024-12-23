Update: Crin Antonescu is the proposed presidential candidate of the coalition formed by PSD, PNL, UDMR, and national minorities, political leaders confirmed on Monday morning, December 23. E ach party is set to confirm this endorsement through internal votes.

“PNL has signed this coalition protocol to ensure our country has a stable government during challenging times and to take measures to keep budgetary spending within normal limits, create conditions for the country’s development, and implement reforms. One provision of the protocol is to have a single candidate for the presidential elections, and that candidate will be Crin Antonescu. Each party will approve this candidacy in their internal forums,” said Ilie Bolojan, interim president of PNL, quoted by Biziday.ro.

Marcel Ciolacu, leader of PSD, and Kelemen Hunor, head of the ethnic Hungarian minority party UDMR, highlighted the importance of Romania’s path within the EU and NATO.

“We hope that with the designation of Crin Antonescu, the Euro-Atlantic trajectory will be maintained, and the most important objective, accession to the OECD, will be achieved,” said Varujan Pambuccian, leader of the minorities group in the Parliament, allied with the pro-European coalition.

Initial story: Crin Antonescu, the former leader of the Liberal Party (PNL) and interim president during Traian Băsescu's suspension in 2012, could become the joint candidate of the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) in the presidential elections to be held in the spring.

The only politician who has firmly announced his candidacy so far is the mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan.

Crin Antonescu confirmed to Radio Europea Libera that "there is a discussion" regarding his candidacy on behalf of the pro-European coalition in the upcoming presidential elections.

"But it's a complex discussion, also assuming the formation of the government, as a priority. We agreed to communicate what each of us has to communicate at the end of these discussions," Antonescu said.

Crin Antonescu, a history teacher by profession, led PNL from 2009 to 2014. In 2009, he ran for president from the part of PNL and obtained 20% of the votes, coming in third behind incumbent Traian Basescu and PSD’s Mircea Geoana. In 2010, Antonescu became one of the initiators and leaders of the USL alliance with PSD, alongside Victor Ponta, aimed at removing Traian Băsescu. He is married to Adina Vălean, former European Commissioner for Transport.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)