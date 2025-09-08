New special parliamentary commission created in Romania to combat domestic violence

The Parliament has approved the creation of a new joint special commission dedicated to tackling domestic violence, marking an important step in Romania's legislative efforts to protect women and children. The decision was taken on September 7 during a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, where lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the “Romania Without Domestic Violence” Commission.

The body will be composed of 25 parliamentarians and will operate for an initial term of 12 months, with the option to extend its mandate by decision of the Permanent Bureaus, according to the press release.

Its main responsibilities will include reviewing national and international legislation, proposing legal reforms, holding public hearings and debates, and promoting best practices in preventing and addressing domestic violence.

Deputy Alina Gorghiu, who was appointed chair of the new commission, noted the importance of this initiative during the parliamentary debate.

“Today, through your vote, this special commission ‘Romania Without Violence’ becomes reality. This is not only the merit of the Romanian legislature but also the merit of the victims whose voices have been heard, along with those of NGOs. […] Violence is no longer a marginal issue, it has become a national priority,” she said.

Gorghiu stressed that the commission would provide an open forum for victims, civil society, and experts to contribute to shaping more effective prevention and intervention measures.

“We will listen to victims, NGOs, and specialists, and we will find solutions in education, prevention, and legislation. This commission will send a clear message: the state protects the millions of women and children in Romania,” she added.

With over 222 signatures supporting its establishment, the commission has broad parliamentary backing. Its members are expected to engage directly with local communities across the country, ensuring that the realities on the ground are reflected in future legislative changes.

