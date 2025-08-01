Romania mulling harsher penalties for violence against women and domestic violence

Romanian justice minister Radu Marinescu said on Thursday, July 31, that harsher penalties are being considered for violence against women and domestic violence, including the criminalization of femicide.

The minister said that Romania currently has legislation that is fairly adequate, in line with European standards, for combating violence, including domestic violence. He also said that Romania is implementing a European directive that specifically targets violence against women and domestic violence, but that also includes online harassment.

“Certainly, the protection order and the legislation related to it need to expand in scope and in the conditions under which it can be adopted,” he said in an interview, cited by News.ro.

The minister also noted that in the area of criminality, “a harsher punishment” is being considered. “We are also considering the criminalization of femicide, which is already in an advanced adoption process in Italy,” the minister mentioned.

According to the minister, the solution does not lie only in having rules, but also in applying them rigorously, professionally, and responsibly. He also highlighted the importance of prevention.

Back in June, several hundred people protested in Bucharest's Victory Square to voice their anger against the killing of women in Romania and demand reforms. The protest was organized after a pregnant woman was killed with an axe by her partner in Prahova County.

In the first 5 months of 2025, Romanian police intervened in 50,000 cases of domestic abuse.

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang | Dreamstime.com)