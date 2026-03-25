Romania’s new car market marks steepest decline in Europe in January-February

The Romanian car market recorded the most significant decline in Europe, of 28.9%, given that only 16,982 cars were registered between January and February 2026, compared to 23.77 units in the same period last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) cited by Economedia.ro and Reuters.

In the first two months of this year, new car registrations in Europe (EU plus the UK and EFTA countries) fell by 1% y/y.

A total of 1.94 million cars were registered in Europe between January and February 2026, compared to 1.95 million units in the first two months of 2025.

Depending on the engine, two-thirds of vehicles sold in Europe are electrified, whether they are battery electric cars, plug-in hybrids, or hybrids.

There are 13.6 million employees in the European automotive sector, and 8.1% of total EU industrial jobs are in the automotive sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com