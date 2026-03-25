Transport

Romania’s new car market marks steepest decline in Europe in January-February

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian car market recorded the most significant decline in Europe, of 28.9%, given that only 16,982 cars were registered between January and February 2026, compared to 23.77 units in the same period last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) cited by Economedia.ro and Reuters.

In the first two months of this year, new car registrations in Europe (EU plus the UK and EFTA countries) fell by 1% y/y.

A total of 1.94 million cars were registered in Europe between January and February 2026, compared to 1.95 million units in the first two months of 2025.

Depending on the engine, two-thirds of vehicles sold in Europe are electrified, whether they are battery electric cars, plug-in hybrids, or hybrids.

There are 13.6 million employees in the European automotive sector, and 8.1% of total EU industrial jobs are in the automotive sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s new car market marks steepest decline in Europe in January-February

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian car market recorded the most significant decline in Europe, of 28.9%, given that only 16,982 cars were registered between January and February 2026, compared to 23.77 units in the same period last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) cited by Economedia.ro and Reuters.

In the first two months of this year, new car registrations in Europe (EU plus the UK and EFTA countries) fell by 1% y/y.

A total of 1.94 million cars were registered in Europe between January and February 2026, compared to 1.95 million units in the first two months of 2025.

Depending on the engine, two-thirds of vehicles sold in Europe are electrified, whether they are battery electric cars, plug-in hybrids, or hybrids.

There are 13.6 million employees in the European automotive sector, and 8.1% of total EU industrial jobs are in the automotive sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour