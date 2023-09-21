Events

Romania’s Neversea festival reveals dates for 2024 edition

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2024 edition of the Neversea festival will take place from July 4 to July 7, the organziers announced. The event will be held on the Neversea Beach in Constanța and is already being prepared.

The 2023 edition of the Neversea festival offered a mix of musical genres, and over the course of the 4-day festival, 277,000 fans enjoyed music and the sea, alongside friends and over 150 artists in the lineup. 

"I feel at home here, I have the feeling I'm Romanian and could live here. Thank you and I love you!" were the words addressed to Neversea festival fans by J Balvin.

"Romania, you're wonderful, and I love you. I want to show my Danish friends what this extraordinary festival means. You are incredible!" said MORTEN.

"Neversea, you're a joy every time!" confessed Don Diablo.

Organizers promise another edition filled with colorful characters, entertainers, dancers, fantastic decorations, and festival stages that provide musical diversity, all alongside the true headliners: the beach and the sea. 

All festival fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets at a special price by registering at Neversea.com/register.  Everyone who registers on the platform will receive a voucher worth RON 100 that can be used for purchasing tickets. The price of a General Access pass for all 4 days of the festival is EUR 99 plus taxes. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Neversea on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romania’s Neversea festival reveals dates for 2024 edition

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 2024 edition of the Neversea festival will take place from July 4 to July 7, the organziers announced. The event will be held on the Neversea Beach in Constanța and is already being prepared.

The 2023 edition of the Neversea festival offered a mix of musical genres, and over the course of the 4-day festival, 277,000 fans enjoyed music and the sea, alongside friends and over 150 artists in the lineup. 

"I feel at home here, I have the feeling I'm Romanian and could live here. Thank you and I love you!" were the words addressed to Neversea festival fans by J Balvin.

"Romania, you're wonderful, and I love you. I want to show my Danish friends what this extraordinary festival means. You are incredible!" said MORTEN.

"Neversea, you're a joy every time!" confessed Don Diablo.

Organizers promise another edition filled with colorful characters, entertainers, dancers, fantastic decorations, and festival stages that provide musical diversity, all alongside the true headliners: the beach and the sea. 

All festival fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets at a special price by registering at Neversea.com/register.  Everyone who registers on the platform will receive a voucher worth RON 100 that can be used for purchasing tickets. The price of a General Access pass for all 4 days of the festival is EUR 99 plus taxes. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Neversea on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria