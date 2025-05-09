Romania and the Netherlands will establish a joint center for training Ukrainian technical personnel for F-16 fighter jets at the Fetești Air Base, in southern Romania.

The new center was announced by Dutch defense minister Ruben Brekelmans, in a social media post.

"The Netherlands and Romania are training F-16 pilots for Ukraine and Romania. We have also now agreed on the joint training of technical personnel for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets. In addition, I am visiting our military personnel in the MQ-9 unit (unmanned aerial vehicles). Many thanks for their efforts!" the minister wrote on X.

Romania and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of intent to create the joint center during Brekelmans’ visit to Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr.

In April, the Netherlands brought 18 fighter jets for training in Romania, where the only F-16 training center in Europe is located. According to a cooperation agreement, the jets will be permanently transferred to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

The center is primarily intended for training Romanian pilots but also offers training opportunities for pilots from allied and partner states, as well as for technical personnel training, according to Adevarul.

The first group of Romanian pilots successfully completed the training program in July 2024, and four Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training at the center.

(Photo source: Forţele Aeriene Române on Facebook)