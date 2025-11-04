Romania signs deal to take ownership of 18 Dutch F-16s for training center

Romania has formally signed an intergovernmental agreement to acquire 18 F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, November 3. The aircraft, already stationed at the Fetești Air Base as part of the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), will now become the property of the Romanian state and will be used for pilot training.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) press release, the total purchase price for the 18 F-16s was symbolically set at EUR 1, excluding VAT. However, Romania will pay EUR 21 million in VAT, calculated against the declared value of EUR 100 million for the aircraft and support package.

The contract was signed in Bucharest by Brigadier General Ion-Cornel Pleșa, head of Romania’s armaments directorate, and Linda Ruseler from the Dutch Ministry of Finance, in the presence of defense minister Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu and the Dutch ambassador to Romania, Willemijn van Haaften.

Minister Moșteanu said the agreement marks a significant stage in the development of the training center, which has positioned Romania as a key European hub for F-16 operators. He noted that the facility is expected to expand its training modules as NATO members transition toward the F-35 program.

“By continuing the activity of the center, Romania reaffirms its strategic role within the Alliance’s defense architecture, while also upholding its international commitments and actively contributing to strengthening deterrence and collective defense capabilities. Our country reiterates its commitment to support Ukraine by providing the opportunity to train Ukrainian pilots at the center, thus making a concrete contribution to the joint effort to enhance regional security and to support Ukraine’s efforts and sovereign right to defend itself,” he stated.

Ambassador van Haaften added that the Netherlands and Romania have a strong relationship and work closely together in the field of security and defense.

“We are partners in NATO and cooperate on deterrence and security along the Eastern Flank. Both the Netherlands and Romania are dedicated partners in supporting Ukraine. The European F-16 Training Center is one of the excellent examples of this collaboration, which I have personally witnessed during my visits to the Fetești Air Base,” the Dutch official said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Fortele Aeriene Romane)