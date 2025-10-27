Romania deploys new F-16 squadron for NATO air policing missions, ministry says

Romania has activated a new F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron to carry out NATO air policing missions, the Ministry of Defense announced. The 48th Fighter Squadron of the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” in Câmpia Turzii began operations last week, on October 20, under NATO command.

The missions aim to safeguard Romania’s airspace and strengthen the defense of NATO’s eastern flank, reaffirming the country’s firm commitment to collective security, the ministry said.

“The certification of the second F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron demonstrates the high level of interoperability of the Romanian Air Force, as well as Romania’s ability to contribute modern defensive capabilities within a joint air defense system,” reads the official announcement.

At present, Romania hosts three fighter squadrons conducting air policing operations under NATO command: the 53rd Squadron based at Fetești, the newly operational 48th Squadron from Câmpia Turzii, and a German Air Force detachment from Tactical Air Wing 71 “Richthofen,” which operates five Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)