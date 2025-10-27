Defense

Romania deploys new F-16 squadron for NATO air policing missions, ministry says

27 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has activated a new F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron to carry out NATO air policing missions, the Ministry of Defense announced. The 48th Fighter Squadron of the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” in Câmpia Turzii began operations last week, on October 20, under NATO command.

The missions aim to safeguard Romania’s airspace and strengthen the defense of NATO’s eastern flank, reaffirming the country’s firm commitment to collective security, the ministry said.

“The certification of the second F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron demonstrates the high level of interoperability of the Romanian Air Force, as well as Romania’s ability to contribute modern defensive capabilities within a joint air defense system,” reads the official announcement.

At present, Romania hosts three fighter squadrons conducting air policing operations under NATO command: the 53rd Squadron based at Fetești, the newly operational 48th Squadron from Câmpia Turzii, and a German Air Force detachment from Tactical Air Wing 71 “Richthofen,” which operates five Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)

Normal
Defense

Romania deploys new F-16 squadron for NATO air policing missions, ministry says

27 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has activated a new F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron to carry out NATO air policing missions, the Ministry of Defense announced. The 48th Fighter Squadron of the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” in Câmpia Turzii began operations last week, on October 20, under NATO command.

The missions aim to safeguard Romania’s airspace and strengthen the defense of NATO’s eastern flank, reaffirming the country’s firm commitment to collective security, the ministry said.

“The certification of the second F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron demonstrates the high level of interoperability of the Romanian Air Force, as well as Romania’s ability to contribute modern defensive capabilities within a joint air defense system,” reads the official announcement.

At present, Romania hosts three fighter squadrons conducting air policing operations under NATO command: the 53rd Squadron based at Fetești, the newly operational 48th Squadron from Câmpia Turzii, and a German Air Force detachment from Tactical Air Wing 71 “Richthofen,” which operates five Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 October 2025
Brasov
Brașov replaces New Year’s fireworks with laser show to protect animals
27 October 2025
Politics
Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță in race for Bucharest City Hall
27 October 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author reimagines local myths in 1000-word story ‘The Night of Returning Souls’
27 October 2025
Defense
Romania deploys new F-16 squadron for NATO air policing missions, ministry says
27 October 2025
Politics
Bucharest’s District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu runs for general mayor, poll shows tight race
27 October 2025
Administration
Oradea designated Romania’s Youth Capital 2027
27 October 2025
Politics
Romanian president expects new draft of magistrates’ pensions law within three weeks
27 October 2025
Energy
Lukoil reportedly forced to sell Romanian subsidiary 