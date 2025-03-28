Romania to monitor Black Sea ceasefire, interim president says

Romania will work with Turkey and Bulgaria to monitor compliance with the Russian-Ukrainian 30-day ceasefire in the Black Sea (if it eventually happens), interim president Ilie Bolojan said at the end of the Paris summit of the "Coalition of the Willing." He also said that the decision on "a numerical increase in NATO forces on the eastern flank" would be made after the Alliance summit in June.

Ilie Bolojan reiterated that Romania will not send any military personnel to Ukraine but that it could be a transportation hub for the designated forces, in the event of a peace plan in the neighboring country.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea in separate deals with the US after three days of peace talks in Saudi Arabia, but Russia said the naval ceasefire would only come into force after a number of sanctions against its food and fertiliser trade were lifted, according to BBC.

Romania will participate in the Black Sea monitoring because "the area is strategic for Romania, we have important investments, a good part of our exports are made in the naval area, the port of Constanta is the most important port on the Black Sea," Bolojan argued.

"We will collaborate in such a way that this agreement is respected because a safe zone on the Black Sea, which guarantees navigation for all ships, is a good thing for trade and development in this area," he said.

Ukraine unconditionally backs the notion of a complete ceasefire with Russia, which would extend beyond the month-long truce currently being negotiated in the energy infrastructure sector, according to Ukraine Business News.

Romania and Bulgaria have expressed opposition to allowing the Russian fleet back into the Black Sea as part of the truce, arguing that the agreement could benefit Moscow and pose a threat to their national security.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)