Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path

The presidents of Moldova and Romania, Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis, signed on August 31, in Chisinau, a joint declaration regarding the bilateral cooperation aimed at boosting the resilience of the Republic of Moldova. Actions in favour of preparing the reconstruction of Ukraine are included as well.

The bilateral cooperation particularly envisages the response to the hybrid war launched by Russia on the territory of Moldova, including through tightening the energy interconnections and developing the energy markets in Moldova, Deschide.md reported.

The Republic of Moldova and Romania will prioritize the implementation of strategic energy interconnection projects, diversification of supply sources, transport, storage and development of energy generation capacities in the Republic of Moldova, including from alternative sources, the statement reads.

Another set of measures is aimed at improving Moldova's administrative capacity along with the EU accession process.

The Republic of Moldova and Romania agreed to cooperate in attracting European funds, financing from international financial institutions, and private investments for the implementation of infrastructure projects of common interest.

The statement sealed by the presidents of Romania and Moldova envisages broader cooperation with Ukraine as well.

"Being determined to provide assistance to Ukraine in managing the consequences caused by Russia's aggression, the Republic of Moldova and Romania will cooperate in facilitating the cross-border flows of goods in order to continuously capitalize on the Solidarity Corridors, facilitating the reconstruction efforts of Ukraine, as well as continuing the dialogue in trilateral format on the subjects current affairs," the joint statement reads.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)