Politics

Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path

02 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The presidents of Moldova and Romania, Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis, signed on August 31, in Chisinau, a joint declaration regarding the bilateral cooperation aimed at boosting the resilience of the Republic of Moldova. Actions in favour of preparing the reconstruction of Ukraine are included as well.

The bilateral cooperation particularly envisages the response to the hybrid war launched by Russia on the territory of Moldova, including through tightening the energy interconnections and developing the energy markets in Moldova, Deschide.md reported. 

The Republic of Moldova and Romania will prioritize the implementation of strategic energy interconnection projects, diversification of supply sources, transport, storage and development of energy generation capacities in the Republic of Moldova, including from alternative sources, the statement reads.

Another set of measures is aimed at improving Moldova's administrative capacity along with the EU accession process. 

The Republic of Moldova and Romania agreed to cooperate in attracting European funds, financing from international financial institutions, and private investments for the implementation of infrastructure projects of common interest.

The statement sealed by the presidents of Romania and Moldova envisages broader cooperation with Ukraine as well.

"Being determined to provide assistance to Ukraine in managing the consequences caused by Russia's aggression, the Republic of Moldova and Romania will cooperate in facilitating the cross-border flows of goods in order to continuously capitalize on the Solidarity Corridors, facilitating the reconstruction efforts of Ukraine, as well as continuing the dialogue in trilateral format on the subjects current affairs," the joint statement reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path

02 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The presidents of Moldova and Romania, Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis, signed on August 31, in Chisinau, a joint declaration regarding the bilateral cooperation aimed at boosting the resilience of the Republic of Moldova. Actions in favour of preparing the reconstruction of Ukraine are included as well.

The bilateral cooperation particularly envisages the response to the hybrid war launched by Russia on the territory of Moldova, including through tightening the energy interconnections and developing the energy markets in Moldova, Deschide.md reported. 

The Republic of Moldova and Romania will prioritize the implementation of strategic energy interconnection projects, diversification of supply sources, transport, storage and development of energy generation capacities in the Republic of Moldova, including from alternative sources, the statement reads.

Another set of measures is aimed at improving Moldova's administrative capacity along with the EU accession process. 

The Republic of Moldova and Romania agreed to cooperate in attracting European funds, financing from international financial institutions, and private investments for the implementation of infrastructure projects of common interest.

The statement sealed by the presidents of Romania and Moldova envisages broader cooperation with Ukraine as well.

"Being determined to provide assistance to Ukraine in managing the consequences caused by Russia's aggression, the Republic of Moldova and Romania will cooperate in facilitating the cross-border flows of goods in order to continuously capitalize on the Solidarity Corridors, facilitating the reconstruction efforts of Ukraine, as well as continuing the dialogue in trilateral format on the subjects current affairs," the joint statement reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 September 2024
Politics
Roxana Mînzatu is Romania’s proposal for European Commissioner, PM Ciolacu says
02 September 2024
Sports
UEFA Europa League: Romania’s FCSB to face Manchester United in Bucharest
02 September 2024
Environment
Summer of 2024 was officially the hottest on record in Romania, minister says
02 September 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – September Delights @Cinema Elvire Popescu
02 September 2024
Politics
Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path
02 September 2024
Business
Ikea reportedly plans to invest EUR 18 mln in new store in Iaşi
02 September 2024
Macro
Fitch affirms Romania's BBB-/stable rating, citing large inflows of EU funds
30 August 2024
Real Estate
Local Council greenlights EUR 0.5 bln large-scale urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca