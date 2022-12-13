Romania, Moldova sign agreements on digitalization with Microsoft, UiPath

Romania and Moldova recently signed trilateral agreements with Microsoft and UiPath with the aim of advancing digitalization projects in both countries.

Specifically, the governments of the two countries established a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft aiming to advance and accelerate digital transformation projects. They also signed off on a Collaboration Agreement with UiPath with the goal of increasing the level of digital skills of public administration personnel and improving the digital infrastructure and capabilities of Romania and Moldova.

The Memorandum of Understanding formalizes the plans for Romania and Moldova to create and implement a common digital space to allow the exchange of knowledge, technologies, and technical expertise.

Microsoft will modernize technical capabilities and improve operational efficiency in the public and private sectors. All parties will collaborate for the development of the national IT sectors in Romania and Moldova by building digital infrastructure, accelerating e-government services, developing cloud-first-based legislative policies, and increasing digital skills, according to a press release from the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitization.

“Microsoft technologies are the most used in the public sector in the Republic of Moldova. They offer effective solutions for a very wide spectrum of problems,” said Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Iurie Țurcanu cited by Profit.ro.

“We often want physical bridges over the Prut. But at least as important are the digital bridges, which will bring the economy of the future, with all its opportunities,” added Romania’s minister for digitalization, innovation, and research, Sebastian Burduja.

Microsoft Romania’s general director Bogdan Putinică, in turn, stated that successful partnerships are based on transparency, trust, and a common agenda for mutual benefit. "By developing a common digital space for sharing technology, skills, and ideas, we will ensure that Romania is able to capitalize on the economic and societal benefits that come from resilient and secure digital infrastructures and systems," he added.

The Cooperation Agreement between the governments of the two countries and UiPath is set on similar guiding principles. It comes after a trilateral discussion on the digital ecosystem in Romania and the Republic of Moldova and the pressing need for the two states to develop and launch joint initiatives for digital transformation.

UiPath’s role will be to support governmental efforts to develop information technology in the public and private sectors in Romania and the Republic of Moldova through improved digital infrastructure, modern policies, and widely disseminated digital skills. The company will also aid the development of a common digital space to increase the quality of electronic services and ensure a safe digital environment for all citizens of Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo source: biancoblue | Dreamstime.com)