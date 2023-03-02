Romania is a model for other NATO members, US ambassador says

The new US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, argued that Romania is a model for NATO members due to the 2.5% of its GDP committed to defense and its contributions to NATO operations.

Kavalec visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with defense minister Angel Tîlvăr and Chief of Defense Staff General Daniel Petrescu, according to an official press release. During the visit, the ambassador emphasized that Romania is a model for other NATO member states in terms of the defense budget commitment (2.5% of GDP), hosting multinational NATO forces, and longstanding contributions to NATO missions and operations worldwide.

"As partners with a Strategic Partnership and allies, Romania and the United States share a common commitment to the continued security and prosperity of Romania," said Kathleen Kavalec, cited by G4Media.

The visit included meetings with Romanian and Alliance military units, including the US 101st Airborne Division, an Italian Air Force detachment, and a French Army liaison team.

During her time at the 99 Deveselu Military Base, ambassador Kavalec attended the change of command ceremony for the Navy Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, with Captain Tonrey Ford being replaced by Captain Elizabeth Clifton, the first female commander of the unit. Among the guests were major general Iulian Berdilă, lieutenant general Vlad Gheorghiţă, colonel Marius Chiriţă, Olguţa Vasilescu, mayor of Craiova, Marian Doldurea, mayor of Caracal, and Marius Oprescu, president of Olt county council.

Located within the 99 Deveselu Military Base, NSF Deveselu provides essential support for the US Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) in Romania in key areas such as safety, security, and quality of life, and collaborates with the Romanian Military Base 99 Deveselu to ensure the security and safety of the AAMDS site. The Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System at Deveselu represents a joint contribution of the US and Romania to NATO and serves as a defense against threats to our Alliance from outside the Euro-Atlantic area.

During her visits, the ambassador praised the strong US-Romania cooperation in the field of security and highlighted the commitment of US forces deployed in Romania to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO, as well as NATO's unity and solidarity in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. She welcomed the appointment of Captain Elizabeth Clifton, who has pledged to continue to develop the already close cooperation at NSF Deveselu.

(Photo source: Facebook/U.S. Embassy Bucharest)