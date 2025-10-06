Romania enjoys lowest internet costs relative to speed in the world, data shows

Romania has the lowest cost per megabit per second of internet transfer in the world, according to an infographic created by Visual Capitalist. The platform compared the cost of fixed broadband internet per megabit per second (Mbps) in over 60 countries in 2025.

At the top of the list are the United Arab Emirates, with an average cost of USD 4.31 per Mbps, almost double that of the second most expensive country, Ghana (USD 2.58). Switzerland, Kenya, and Morocco also rank high, all exceeding USD 1 per Mbps.

These high prices are often the result of limited competition, poor infrastructure, and regulatory factors, according to the same source.

In sharp contrast, countries such as Romania (USD 0.01), Russia (USD 0.02), and Poland (USD 0.03) offer some of the cheapest broadband internet services in the world. Eastern Europe consistently ranks at the top in terms of affordability, “likely due to strong competition and government investment in digital infrastructure,” the report highlights.

Asian countries such as Vietnam, China, and South Korea also offer fast internet at low prices, some reaching as little as USD 0.05 per Mbps.

The United States is among the more affordable countries, with an internet price of USD 0.08 per Mbps. Other Western economies, such as France, Japan, and Germany, also fall below the global average of approximately USD 0.42 per Mbps.

Aside from high speed and low costs, Romania also boasts impressive coverage. The national coverage rate at the locality level with fiber optic technologies capable of providing broadband electronic communications services of at least 1 Gbps is over 93%, according to a 2024 report.

