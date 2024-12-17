Macro

Romania’s minimum wage remains among EU’s lowest despite steady increases

17 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania continues to rank among the European Union countries with the lowest gross minimum wages, standing at EUR 604 (approximately RON 3,000) in the second half of 2023 and set to rise to EUR 743 (around RON 3,700) in the second half of 2024, according to the latest edition of Monitorul Social, a project of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania.

Under a government decision adopted in November 2024, Romania’s gross minimum wage will increase to RON 4,050 per month from RON 3,700 starting 1 January 2025. The net minimum wage - after deductions - will rise to RON 2,575 (EUR 515) per month, marking a RON 212 increase compared to end-2024.

Romania has seen the highest average annual increase in minimum wages in the EU over the past decade, at 13.7% per year, followed by Lithuania (12.3%) and Bulgaria (10.6%). 

As of July 2024, Romania joined the group of Central and South-Eastern European countries with gross minimum wages of around EUR 1,000 (approximately RON 5,000), according to Eurostat data.

Despite these increases, Romania still lags behind other Central and Eastern European countries, such as Croatia (EUR 840), Estonia (EUR 820), Lithuania (EUR 924), Poland (EUR 997) and Slovenia (EUR 1,253). 

Western European countries, including Luxembourg (EUR 2,570), the Netherlands (EUR 2,134), Ireland (EUR 2,146), Belgium (EUR 2,070), and Germany (EUR 2,054), continue to report the highest gross minimum wages in the EU.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s minimum wage remains among EU’s lowest despite steady increases

17 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania continues to rank among the European Union countries with the lowest gross minimum wages, standing at EUR 604 (approximately RON 3,000) in the second half of 2023 and set to rise to EUR 743 (around RON 3,700) in the second half of 2024, according to the latest edition of Monitorul Social, a project of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania.

Under a government decision adopted in November 2024, Romania’s gross minimum wage will increase to RON 4,050 per month from RON 3,700 starting 1 January 2025. The net minimum wage - after deductions - will rise to RON 2,575 (EUR 515) per month, marking a RON 212 increase compared to end-2024.

Romania has seen the highest average annual increase in minimum wages in the EU over the past decade, at 13.7% per year, followed by Lithuania (12.3%) and Bulgaria (10.6%). 

As of July 2024, Romania joined the group of Central and South-Eastern European countries with gross minimum wages of around EUR 1,000 (approximately RON 5,000), according to Eurostat data.

Despite these increases, Romania still lags behind other Central and Eastern European countries, such as Croatia (EUR 840), Estonia (EUR 820), Lithuania (EUR 924), Poland (EUR 997) and Slovenia (EUR 1,253). 

Western European countries, including Luxembourg (EUR 2,570), the Netherlands (EUR 2,134), Ireland (EUR 2,146), Belgium (EUR 2,070), and Germany (EUR 2,054), continue to report the highest gross minimum wages in the EU.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access
17 December 2024
Politics
US senators condemn Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Macro
Romania’s minimum wage remains among EU’s lowest despite steady increases
17 December 2024
Energy
E.ON seeks to sell its Romanian energy supply business to Hungary's state-owned MVM
17 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air boosts Moldova operations with permanent base in Chișinău, new routes
16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court