Defense

Romania’s military aid packages to Ukraine consisted of Soviet-era ammunition, PM says

28 August 2025

In the last six months, Romania has provided Ukraine mainly with military aid in the form of Soviet-produced ammunition, according to prime minister Ilie Bolojan. 

Questions regarding Romania's military aid to Ukraine arose when Ukrainian defense minister Denys Shmyhal revealed that Romania is set to transfer to Ukraine the 23rd military aid package since the start of the war earlier this week.

The information was completely new for the Romanian public, as officials have not disclosed Romania’s contribution to Ukraine’s defense. In this context, the prime minister's statements provide important information.

“The support that Romania gave to Ukraine while I was president generally meant Soviet-produced ammunition,” said Bolojan during an interview on Wednesday evening, August 27. “This is the ammunition they are still using; they have many weapons from the Soviet period, so practically this was the support that Romania gave. Moreover, Romania trained Ukrainian pilots, so we allowed them to use our airfields,” the official added, cited by G4Media.

Bolojan served as interim president between February and May 2025, after the resignation of former president Klaus Iohannis.

According to him, the support given by Romania to Ukraine during the war represents an investment in the country’s own security. 

“If the front in Ukraine does not remain stable and if Ukraine were to collapse, think what kind of neighbors we would have on our eastern border. If the Republic of Moldova does not remain a stable and pro-European country, would we want to have a proxy of Russia on Romania’s eastern border? We must discuss these things openly,” the head of the Romanian executive noted.

In September 2024, Romania donated a US-made Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, which was later replaced by the US Pentagon. Aside from providing equipment, Romania also hosts a training center for NATO and Ukrainian pilots at the Fetești Air Base.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Bogdan Buda)

Normal
