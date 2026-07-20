Education

Romania secures six medals at International Mathematical Olympiad in China

20 July 2026

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Romanian high school students won one gold medal, three silver medals, and two bronze medals at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad, or IMO, held in Shanghai, China, between July 10 and 21.

No fewer than 666 contestants from over 120 countries took part in the Olympiad. 

The Romanian Ministry of Education extended congratulations to

  • David-Vlad Mărghidan, International Computer High School of Bucharest, gold medal;
  • Mihai Alexandru Ardelean, 'Onisifor Ghibu' National College, Oradea, Bihor County, silver medal;
  • Radu Ionuț-Stoleriu, 'Emil Racoviță' National College, Iași, silver medal;
  • David Ghibu, International Computer High School of Bucharest, silver medal;
  • Emanuel Mazăre, 'Alexandru Odobescu' National College, Pitești, Argeș County, bronze medal;
  • Andrei Vila, International Computer High School of Bucharest, bronze medal

Romania's team was led by Associate Professor Dr. Cătălin Gherghe from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest (Leader), Lecturer Mihai Chiș from the Faculty of Computer Science in Timișoara (Deputy Leader), and Lucian Țurea of the Romanian Mathematical Sciences Society.

The Ministry of Education noted that it supports the participation of Romania's national teams in international Olympiads by covering participation fees, travel expenses, daily allowances for the days of stay, as well as the organization and conduct of the stages preceding the international Olympiads.

The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries on 5 continents.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educației - România on Facebook)

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Education

Romania secures six medals at International Mathematical Olympiad in China

20 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian high school students won one gold medal, three silver medals, and two bronze medals at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad, or IMO, held in Shanghai, China, between July 10 and 21.

No fewer than 666 contestants from over 120 countries took part in the Olympiad. 

The Romanian Ministry of Education extended congratulations to

  • David-Vlad Mărghidan, International Computer High School of Bucharest, gold medal;
  • Mihai Alexandru Ardelean, 'Onisifor Ghibu' National College, Oradea, Bihor County, silver medal;
  • Radu Ionuț-Stoleriu, 'Emil Racoviță' National College, Iași, silver medal;
  • David Ghibu, International Computer High School of Bucharest, silver medal;
  • Emanuel Mazăre, 'Alexandru Odobescu' National College, Pitești, Argeș County, bronze medal;
  • Andrei Vila, International Computer High School of Bucharest, bronze medal

Romania's team was led by Associate Professor Dr. Cătălin Gherghe from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest (Leader), Lecturer Mihai Chiș from the Faculty of Computer Science in Timișoara (Deputy Leader), and Lucian Țurea of the Romanian Mathematical Sciences Society.

The Ministry of Education noted that it supports the participation of Romania's national teams in international Olympiads by covering participation fees, travel expenses, daily allowances for the days of stay, as well as the organization and conduct of the stages preceding the international Olympiads.

The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries on 5 continents.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educației - România on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
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