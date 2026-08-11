Romanian athletes win gold, silver at World U20 Championships in US

Ștefania Uță (pictured) won gold in the 400m hurdles event at the World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon, clocking a new championship record of 55.33 seconds.

South Africa’s Tumi Ramokgopa took silver in 55.88 seconds, while Greece’s Eleni Iakovaki won bronze in 55.99 seconds.

Uță won the European U20 title in last year’s event in Tampere, Finland, with a time of 55.55 seconds.

Daria Vrînceanu won the silver medal in the triple jump, recording 13.70 meters. Bulgaria’s Viktoria Anghelova won gold with 13.91m, while Spain’s Ana Estrella De Leon took bronze with 13.58m.

Vrînceanu, who posted the best qualifying mark of 13.60m, won silver at last year’s European U20 Championships in Tampere, with a jump of 13.75m.

Eleven Romanian athletes took part in the U.S. championship, seven women and four men. The country finished 11th in the medal table.

(Photo: Agenția Națională pentru Sport Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com