Romanian president challenges Integrity Law amendments at Constitutional Court

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has referred the recently approved Integrity Law to the Constitutional Court, challenging provisions on asset declarations and mandate terminations that he argues may violate constitutional principles, according to Digi24.

In his notification, Dan said legislation governing integrity obligations is necessary but argued that the provisions adopted by Parliament must be clear and comply with constitutional requirements.

One contested amendment extends the obligation to submit asset and interest declarations from public officials to their spouse or "person who has relationships similar to those between spouses". The president argued that the wording does not establish objective criteria for determining who falls under the provision and could therefore result in inconsistent application of the law.

Dan also challenged a provision concerning a three-year ban on holding public office. Under the amendment, the restriction could result in the termination of a mandate or public position already being held. The president argued that this changes the effect of the sanction from one applying to future appointments into a measure affecting mandates already in force.

According to the presidential notification, such an application would conflict with the constitutional principle of non-retroactivity, under which laws generally apply only to situations arising after they enter into force.

The contested amendments were filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) during Parliament's consideration of the Integrity Law, a milestone under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The provisions have drawn particular political attention because they have been reported as potentially affecting USR president and Timişoara Mayor Dominic Fritz, who has previously faced an integrity case concerning a conflict of interest.

The Integrity Law is linked to a EUR 771 million grant under the PNRR, with Romania facing an August 31 deadline for completing the related milestone. The referral to the Constitutional Court adds another procedural step before the legislation can enter into force.

The Constitutional Court will now assess the challenged provisions and determine whether they comply with the Constitution.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com