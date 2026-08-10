Romania banks 6 medals, first place among nations at U19 World Rowing Championships

Romania finished the U19 World Rowing Championships held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, with 6 medals, among which 3 gold, one silver, and 2 bronze, and first place in the nations' medal ranking.

On Sunday, August 9, the women’s 8+1 crew, made up of Teodora Sandu, Carolina Pănuţă, Elena Bianca Niţu, Maya Renata Bumbac, Elena Denisa Baciu, Mariana Casu, Angela Gabriela Cazacu, Mădălina-Dumitriţa Ursaciuc and Sarra-Maria Vasca, became Under-19 world champions, according to the Romanian Rowing Federation.

The silver medal was won by the mixed 8+1 crew: Anca-Andreea Culidiuc, Denisa Mihaela Vasilica, Răzvan Ioan Marin, Andrei Mihai Bălan, Radu-Andrei Enescu, Dumitru Cristian Pascari, Marina Ariana Balint, Jessica Popescu and Sarra-Maria Vasca.

The other two world titles were won by Radu-Andrei Enescu and Dumitru Cristian Pascari in the men’s coxless pair, and by Ana-Maria Bordanc, Alexandra Daria Crăciun, Anca-Andreea Culidiuc and Denisa Mihaela Vasilica in the women’s coxless four.

The two bronze medals came through Gabriela Costinela Ursu and Andreea Măriuca Dumitraşcu in the women’s double sculls, and through Ioana Gabriela Cristescu, Francesca Iulia Stejar, Sonia Teodora Biţă and Daria-Elena Maximiuc in the women’s quadruple sculls.

In total, 42 athletes represented Romania in the competition in Plovdiv.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)