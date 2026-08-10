Fitness club operator World Class Romania earmarks EUR 18 million for network expansion, upgrade

World Class Romania announced a total first-phase investment of EUR 18 million to expand and upgrade its network of fitness clubs.

More than EUR 12 million has been allocated to the complete modernization of 17 clubs throughout 2026, while approximately EUR 6 million will fund the opening of two new clubs in the third quarter of the year: World Class One High District in Bucharest and World Class City of Mara in Timișoara.

The modernization works have already begun at World Class ParkLake and will continue in phases throughout 2026 across other clubs in the network, including București Mall, Plaza România, Mega Mall, Caro, Downtown, Otopeni, Titan, Incity, Jolie Ville, Militari, Promenada and One Cotroceni.

Each location will go through a transformation lasting approximately two months, depending on the size and complexity of the existing facilities.

The 17 clubs included in the 2026 upgrade program are only the first phase of a long-term transformation strategy that will continue across the entire network in 2027 and beyond.

The network transformation is the first step in a broader strategy “that will see World Class Romania evolve beyond the traditional health and fitness model toward the gym-as-a-clinic concept,” the company said.

"The future of our industry lies in delivering an integrated experience where health assessments, training, recovery, and nutrition work together in a personalized way. We want World Class Romania to become a lifelong partner in helping people live healthier lives. In the coming months, we will introduce a series of initiatives focused on longevity and on the role World Class Romania aims to play in bringing this concept to the Romanian market," Matei Filipidescu, CEO of World Class Romania and Deputy CEO of Vectr Holdings, said.

World Class Romania has an annual revenue of EUR 51.6 million, a network of 45 clubs, 29 swimming pools, and a community of over 80,000 members across seven cities. It also operates W, its premium fitness and lifestyle concept.

World Class Romania is owned by Vectr Holdings, an investment company with operations in Romania across sectors including agribusiness, agricultural equipment, real estate, and health&fitness. The company recently expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of the Befit brand of fitness clubs.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com