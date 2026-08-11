Five beaches in Romania get Blue Flag label, another one preparing for 2027

Romania has five beaches included in the Blue Flag program this year, the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism announced on Tuesday, August 11.

The beaches that have received the Blue Flag label are: Axxis Nova – Năvodari; Phoenicia – Năvodari; Azur – Eforie Sud; Citadel – Eforie Sud; and Phoenicia Blue View – Olimp.

Thirty-three criteria are assessed for the certification, covering four areas: environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.

“A new candidate is preparing for the 2027 edition. Dharma Beach in Eforie Sud is currently in the pilot phase of the program, where it needs to work to meet the criteria required for certification,” the ministry said.

The Blue Flag program was launched in 1987 by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), with the aim of recognizing beaches, marinas and recreational boats that promote sustainable tourism.

In Romania, the program was introduced in 2004. The criteria are assessed annually by a national jury, with the participation of central public authorities and representatives of tourism industry associations.

The Blue Flag program was present in 52 countries in May of this year. The list of countries is available here.

(Photo: Eugene Sergeev/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

