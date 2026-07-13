Romanian students win two gold, three silver medals at International Physics Olympiad

Romania won five medals, including two golds, at the 56th International Physics Olympiad, held in Bucaramanga, Colombia. The Romanian team ranked among the medal-winning delegations at the competition, which brought together 381 students from 90 countries.

According to the Education Ministry, the gold medals were awarded to Vlad Bolohan and Andrei Vila, both students at the International Computer High School of Bucharest.

The silver medals were won by Rareș Muntean from Ioan Jebelean Theoretical High School in Sânnicolau Mare, Alexandru Jicu from Gheorghe Vrănceanu National College in Bacău, and Alexandru Condrea from the International Computer High School of Bucharest.

Romania's team was led by Associate Professor Sebastian Popescu of Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iași and Professor Gabriel Florian of Carol I National College in Craiova.

The 56th International Physics Olympiad took place between July 4 and 12 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with the participation of 381 contestants from 90 countries. The Education Ministry congratulated the students, their teachers, and their families on the results.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației - România)