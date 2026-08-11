Romanian president summons centrist party leaders over wage law

The leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) will meet on August 11 with president Nicuşor Dan to discuss the draft of the Wage Law for the budgetary sector, according to Digi24.

The meeting at Cotroceni Palace, scheduled to take place in the afternoon, will bring together PSD president Sorin Grindeanu, PNL president and interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan, USR president Dominic Fritz, and UDMR president Kelemen Hunor, alongside representatives of the parties involved in the working group preparing the legislation.

The four parties previously formed Romania's ruling coalition but have failed to reach an agreement on the wage reform. Trade unions have also refused consultations on the draft and have staged protests against the proposed changes.

Interim Minister of Labour Dragoş Pîslaru said on August 10 that this week represents the final opportunity to reach a political agreement that would allow the legislation to be adopted and promulgated before the August 31 deadline under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The Wage Law is a PNRR milestone linked to a EUR 771 million grant. Failure to complete the milestone by the set deadline could put the associated European funding at risk.

The legislation is intended to establish a new framework for remuneration in Romania's public sector, with the government seeking to link wage developments to fiscal consolidation and the country's commitments under the PNRR.

(Photo: Rochu2008/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com