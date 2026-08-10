Romania under Yellow, Orange heatwave alerts this week

Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Yellow Code warning for heatwave and particularly high temperatures in seven counties in the west and north of the country, valid from Monday, August 10, to Tuesday, August 11. Afterwards, the same areas will see a 24-hour Orange Code warning for extreme heat.

In the counties of Caraș-Severin, Timiș, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Sălaj and Maramureș, temperatures will be particularly high, with high thermal discomfort. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units.

Maximum temperatures will range between 33 - 34 degrees in Maramureș and north-western Transylvania and 35 - 36 degrees in Banat and Crișana, while in limited areas the night will be tropical, with minimum temperatures of 21 - 23 degrees in the western parts of the country.

The same counties will see an Orange Code warning for heatwave conditions, which will be in force between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, August 11-12. Maximum temperatures will range between 35 and 38 degrees, with the highest values in the Western Plain, where 39 degrees may be reached in isolated areas. Locally, especially in hilly areas, the night will be tropical, with minimum temperatures of 19 - 21 degrees.

A Yellow Code will also be valid between Tuesday and Wednesday, August 11-12, in Oltenia, Muntenia, the south and locally the center of the Moldova region and most of Transylvania. In these areas, on Tuesday, 11 August, particularly high temperatures will be recorded. There will locally be a heatwave, thermal discomfort will increase, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units in limited areas.

Maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees, with the highest values in south-western Oltenia. In limited areas, the night will be tropical, with minimum temperatures of 18 - 20 degrees Celsius.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: meteoromania.ro)