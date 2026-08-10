European Aquatics Championships: Romanian Cătălin Preda wins gold in high-diving event

Diver Cătălin Preda won the gold medal in the 20m platform high-diving event at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris on Saturday, August 8.

Preda won the gold medal with a total of 411.60 points after four dives.

Italy’s Andrea Barnaba finished second, while France’s Gary Hunt took third place.

Constantin Popovici, another Romanian diver who competed in the event, finished seventh.

It is the first gold medal for Romania’s delegation, made up of the two high-divers and 11 swimmers, including David Popovici, a four-time European champion and reigning world champion in the 100m and 200m freestyle.

For the first time, Romania will compete in every men’s individual event at the Paris event.

David Popovici will compete in the 100m and 200m freestyle races; Patrick Dinu in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke; Denis Popescu in 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m butterfly; Vlad Mihalache in 50m and 100m butterfly; Theodor Proca in 800m and 1,500m freestyle; Robert Badea in 200m butterfly, 200m and 400m individual medley; Darius Coman in 100m and 200m breaststroke, 200m individual medley; Matei State in 200m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 200m and 400m individual medley; Eric Andrieș in 200m and 400m freestyle; Alexandru Constantinescu in 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke; and Tudor Iordache in 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke.

Romania is also represented in the traditional diving events by Alexandru Avasiloae, Amelie Foerster, Ioana Cârcu and Nazanin Ellahi.

(Photo: Federația Română de Natație și Pentatlon Modern Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com