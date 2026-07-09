Romanian ballet prodigy Carina Giorgiu makes history with Paris National Opera appointment

Ballerina Carina Giorgiu made history after being accepted as a member of the ballet corps of the Paris National Opera, the Embassy of Romania in France announced earlier this week. She is the first Romanian to be part of the prestigious group.

Giorgiu, 16, faced an ultra-competitive selection competition and ranked first. As a result, she was offered a contract covering the entire course of a ballet career in France.

The Romanian started doing ballet at the age of 4 in Bucharest under the training of teacher Roxana Dinu. She reached the podium in every competition she participated in from the ages of 4 to 11.

Under the guidance of teacher Lorelei Vișinescu Bari, she took part in her first international competition in Paris in November 2021. After subsequently winning the Hope Award at the Youth America Grand Prix, she was invited to participate in the May 2022 audition for the École de Danse de l'Opéra National de Paris, where she was admitted in a competition of the highest level.

She then won the Most Outstanding Solo award at the Dance World Cup in July 2022, after which, at only 12 years old, she moved to Paris, where she began her studies, living in a boarding school and spending weekends with a Romanian family. Her parents have fully supported her throughout all these years, both in Romania and in France.

This year, in April, Carina Giorgiu starred as a soloist in "Soir de Fête" before being hired at the Paris National Opera.

“Inspired by the famous Sylvie Guillem and passionate, in her free time, about nutrition, this wonderful teenager, who tells us that her favorite ballet performance is 'La Bayadère' in the choreographic version signed by Rudolf Nureyev, has demonstrated that enormous talent, together with work, courage, and tenacity, can write an exemplary story of a young life, crowned by recognition on the highest opera stage in the world,” the Embassy staff said on Facebook.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ambassade de Roumanie en France on Facebook)