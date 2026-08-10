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The University of Bucharest (UB) reinstalled the eagle and two griffins on the pediment of the UB Palace, located in downtown Bucharest, on Saturday, August 8. The sculptures were destroyed during Second World War bombings.

This is the first step in the full restoration of the original pediment of the palace, a project that will continue over the next two years, culminating in the complete reconstruction of the sculptural ensemble designed by architect Alexandru Orăscu and created by sculptor Karl Storck between 1862 and 1869, UB said.

The original pediment of the University of Bucharest Palace, designed in the Neoclassical style, was known as “Minerva Protecting the Arts and Sciences.” The artistic composition was conceived by Theodor Aman, while the bas-relief, carved in Rusciuc stone by Karl Storck and his collaborators, depicted the goddess Minerva crowning the sciences and arts, surrounded by allegorical representations of academic disciplines and the fine arts. Above the pediment stood an ensemble consisting of a crowned eagle and two griffins, symbolizing the state's protection of knowledge and the university institution. The ensemble was almost entirely destroyed in the 1944 bombings. During the post-war reconstruction, the facade of the central section was simplified, and the sculptural elements that had defined the appearance of the University Palace for almost a century disappeared, UB explained.

The ensemble installed over the weekend is made of bronze and consists of an eagle weighing approximately one tonne and two griffins weighing around 300 kilograms each, bringing the total weight of the ensemble to 1.6 tonnes.

The work, with a total value of approximately RON 2 million, was created by sculptor Alexandru Siminic together with his collaborators, Teodor and Ștefan Siminic. It was produced using the lost-wax bronze casting technique, followed by chasing and patination, and is based on the original work by sculptor Karl Storck.

The investment is funded through the National Public and Social Interest Construction Program, administered by the National Investment Company (CNI) under the authority of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration. The project aims to structurally strengthen the entire complex, restore the facades and historic elements, create a museum space dedicated to archaeological remains discovered in the inner courtyard, and incorporate modern architectural lighting solutions, ensuring that the historic heritage is preserved and made accessible to future generations. The strengthening, restoration and modernization works are being carried out by the consortium comprising Construcții Erbașu (leader), Terragaz Construct, Euras and Polarh Design.

(Photo: Universitatea Bucureşti Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

