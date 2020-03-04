Coronavirus: Romania uses military aircraft to bring 100,000 face masks from Turkey

Newsroom
A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force transported 100,000 FFP2 and FFP3 respiratory masks from Turkey to Romania on Thursday, April 2, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN).

“The protective masks were purchased by the Romanian state through the National Centralized Procurement Office and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” MApN said in the press release.

The equipment will be distributed to healthcare workers across the country, as well as to the operative teams present on the streets.

A week ago, the Romanian Defense Ministry has requested the NATO Strategic Air Transport Capability operating from the Pope's Air Base in Hungary to carry out an emergency air mission for the transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest. The equipment, consisting of 100,000 protection suits, arrived in Romania on March 26.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175588872 © Cinzia Emilia Pessina/Dreamstime.com)

1
 

