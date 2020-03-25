Romania Insider
Romania sends NATO aircraft to bring 100,000 protection suits for doctors from South Korea
25 March 2020
Romania’s Defense Ministry has requested the NATO Strategic Air Transport Capability operating from the Pope's Air Base in Hungary, to carry out an emergency air mission, for the transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest.

The equipment, consisting of 100,000 protection suits, has been purchased by the Romanian state through the National Centralized Procurement Office, within the efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, the Strategic Communication Group has announced.

The flight is performed with a C-17 Globe Master III aircraft, within the quota of flight hours allocated to Romania, as a member of the Strategic Air Transport Capability. The aircraft will land at the Otopeni Airport on Thursday, March 26.

Romania has also purchased 2 million Real-Time PCR tests for the new Covid-19 virus from a company in South Korea and the first batch of 200,000 tests is expected to reach the country in the following days.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wikimedia Commons / US Air Force)

1
 

