Romania likely to remain EU’s largest natural gas producer in Q3

Romania has most likely remained the largest natural gas producer in the European Union in the third quarter after reaching this position in Q2, according to estimates carried out by Profit.ro.

The two largest domestic producers, Romgaz and OMV Petrom, reported a total level of extractions similar to that of the same period last year and close to that of the second quarter, in which the country became the leader in gas production in the EU for the first time.

The third relevant gas producer, BSOG, told Profit.ro that its output remained roughly constant as well.

The combined natural gas output of Romgaz and OMV Petrom edged down by only 0.5% y/y (-1.5% q/q) to 1.6 billion cubic metres in Q3, according to Profit.ro.

Romgaz increased its production by 4.5% y/y to 1.183 billion cubic metres in Q3. In turn, OMV Petrom reduced its output by 7% y/y to 0.78 billion cubic metres. BSOG produces some 0.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas per quarter as well.

