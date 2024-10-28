Romania became EU’s largest natural gas producer in Q2

Romania became, for the first time, the largest natural gas producer in the EU in the second quarter of 2024, according to data recently published by the European Commission, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The country produced 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas in the second quarter of 2024, down 4% from the previous quarter but up 1% from the previous year.

The Netherlands, the former largest producer, continued to gradually reduce its gas production and saw a quarterly decline of 18% q/q and a 17% y/y decline, producing 2.23 billion cubic meters.

The third largest producer remained Germany (0.9 billion cubic meters), followed by Italy (0.7 billion cubic meters) in fourth place and Hungary (0.4 billion cubic meters) in fifth place.

Domestic EU gas production continued to decline, reaching a quarterly output of almost 8 billion cubic meters, down 8% from the previous quarter and 18% lower than a year earlier.

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)