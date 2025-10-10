Romania signs cooperation deal with OCCAR for acquisition of four multirole corvettes

Romania has signed a cooperation agreement with the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), marking the country’s first concrete step towards acquiring four combat corvettes through the European Multirole Corvette (EMC) programme, the Ministry of National Defence announced, as reported by Bursa.ro. The agreement was signed by defence minister Ionuţ Moşteanu and OCCAR Director Joachim Sucker earlier this week.

The document enables Romania’s direct participation in European initiatives related to the development, acquisition, and maintenance of advanced military equipment.

“The signing of this agreement is a major step towards modernising the army, achieving deeper integration into the European defence system, and supporting the national industry in the field. It gives us access to the latest technologies and strengthens cooperation with European partners,” said Moşteanu.

Under the programme, Romania expects the first corvette to enter service in 2030, with the remaining three to be delivered annually through 2035.

The European Multirole Corvette project includes Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Denmark, Portugal, and Croatia, and envisages the development of modular, multi-mission vessels with a displacement of about 3,000 tonnes and a length of less than 110 metres.

Although Damen Shipyards, which builds naval vessels in Galaţi, is not among the primary contractors, Romania could still benefit from the involvement of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, which operates shipyards in Brăila and Tulcea.

Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, said that the signing of the actual procurement contract is scheduled for 2026.

The programme is expected to strengthen Romania’s maritime defence capabilities in the Black Sea region.

