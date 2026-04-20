Romania joins European research network ELIXIR to ease international collaborations

Romania has joined ELIXIR, an important European research network that helps scientists gain easier access to data and international collaborations, according to a press release from the Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca sent on Saturday, April 18.

The accession was adopted by the Romanian Senate on April 14, providing the scientific community with greater access to data networks, standards, and international expertise.

“As former minister of education and research, I initiated and directly supported this legislative effort in 2025, starting from previous national scientific and administrative initiatives, understanding both its scientific role and its strategic relevance for the country,” said Daniel David.

He added that the accession also has important significance for the university’s activity.

“Health does not only mean treating disease or its absence, but a state of well-being from a psychosocial and biomedical point of view; it means building behaviors in this direction and the continuous training of specialists in this field. Joining ELIXIR represents an important step in developing the research-innovation field that will lead to all these objectives, and I am glad that UBB is a strategic part of this effort,” the former minister also said.

Founded in 2013, ELIXIR is an intergovernmental organization that brings together life science resources from across Europe. These resources include databases, software tools, training materials, cloud storage, and supercomputers.

The goal of ELIXIR is to coordinate these resources so that they form a single infrastructure. This infrastructure makes it easier for scientists to find and share data, exchange expertise, and agree on best practices. Ultimately, it will help them gain new insights into how living organisms work.

In the press release, the Babeș-Bolyai University specified that the Romanian Bioinformatics Cluster played a central role in Romania’s accession process, facilitating collaboration between Romanian institutions and European structures.

“Established in 2021, CRB acted as a platform for coordination and dialogue between the scientific community in Romania and European initiatives in the field, contributing to the strategic preparation of Romania’s accession to ELIXIR,” the statement reads.

In 2023, Romania joined ELIXIR as an observer. This month, Latvia and Poland also became observers. In total, ELIXIR includes 22 members and four Observers, bringing together over 240 research organisations.

radu@romania-insider.com

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