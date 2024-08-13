Romania boasts 93% national coverage of high-speed fiber optic broadband networks

The national coverage rate in Romania, at the locality level, with fiber optic technologies capable of providing broadband electronic communications services of at least 1 Gbps is over 93%, according to a study by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, or ANCOM.

Based on reports from providers, which formed the basis of the study, residents in over 1,600 localities in Romania do not have or have only partial access to broadband internet services. Most of these localities are in the counties of Alba or Hunedoara, according to the study, cited by Agerpres.

The next technologies that allow broadband internet provision, depending on the coverage rate, are DSL communications technologies with over 33% coverage, fixed wireless access technologies with over 29% coverage, and DOCSIS 3 communications technologies with over 22% coverage.

In 2023, ANCOM requested information from providers of fixed public electronic communications networks and/or services regarding communication technology, maximum download, and upload speeds, and also relevant information about planned investments over the next three years. The study was conducted based on reports from 474 providers.

After processing the information received from providers regarding maximum download speeds, it was found that speeds of 1,000 Mbps or higher can be achieved in over 93% of localities in Romania.

The analysis also shows that localities not covered by services with download speeds of 100 Mbps and higher are generally concentrated in mountain regions along the Carpathian arc, areas in the Danube Delta, or isolated rural localities in hilly and plain areas.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Believeinme | Dreamstime.com)