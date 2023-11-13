Macro

Romania’s inflation slows to 8.1% in October

13 November 2023

Romania’s annual inflation rate was 8.1% in October, down from 8.8% in September and 9.4% in August, according to the official report released by the statistics office INS on Monday, November 13.

Food prices increased by 8.6% compared to October 2022, while non-food goods and services got more expensive by 6.2% and 12.2%, respectively. 

Compared to September 2023, consumer prices increased in October by 0.57%.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for beer (17.1%), fresh fish (16.8%), and fish and canned fish (16.5%), according to News.ro. Meanwhile, edible oil was cheaper by 24.6% in October 2023 compared to October 2022.

When it comes to non-food goods, detergents were 23.9% more expensive YoY in October 2023, while the price of thermal energy went up 22.2%. The cost of electricity, on the other hand, dropped by 10.4%.

Regarding services, the biggest price increase in October was for air transport - 25.8%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

1

