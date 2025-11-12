Macro

Inflation in Romania stabilizes at just under 10% in October

12 November 2025

The annual inflation rate in Romania in October 2025 was 9.8%, with non-food goods increasing in price by 10.96%, services by 10.52%, and food goods by 7.57%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday, November 12.

In September, the annual inflation rate was 9.88%.

“The consumer price index in October 2025 compared to September 2025 was 100.50%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (October 2025 compared to December 2024) was 9.0%. The annual inflation rate in October 2025 compared to October 2024 was 9.8%. The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (November 2024 – October 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (November 2023 – October 2024) was 6.6%,” states the release from the Statistics Institute. 

The annual inflation rate in October 2025, compared to October 2024, calculated based on the harmonized index of consumer prices (or HICP), was 8.4%. 

The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (November 2024 – October 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (November 2023 – October 2024), determined based on the HICP, was 6.2%. 

Compared to last year, the largest price increases were recorded for bread and bakery products (+9.5%), fresh fruits (+22.7%), milk (+9.4%), coffee (+19.2%), electricity (+72.3%), natural gas (+3.1%), fuels (+5%), tobacco (+6.7%), transport (+12.4%), and rent (+8.8%).

The sharp rise in energy prices has been the main driver of inflation in the second half of the year. 

The National Bank of Romania revised its inflation forecast upward to 8.8% for the end of 2025, indicating that there is a likelihood it will exceed 9%, from the previous 4.6%. The bank anticipates that it will reach 3% at the end of 2026, compared to 3.4% in the previous forecast.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

