Macro

Romania’s finance minister sees average inflation of 4.4% in 2025

10 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Tanczos Barna backed the central bank’s forecast, saying that the country’s inflation is on a downward trend and that “it will probably be 3.8% this year.” He said the average inflation would be 4.4% in 2025.

The central bank envisages 3.8% yearend inflation, down from 5.1% y/y at the end of 2024.

"We are on a downward trend in terms of inflation. If we look at January figures, the inflation in Romania is no longer the highest in Europe – which is still insufficient. We achieved decreasing inflation, and we have a stable exchange rate. Inflation will probably be around 3.8% in 2025, 4.4% average. I hope it does not exceed 3.8%," the finance minister told Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.

Asked if prices will continue to rise, Tanczos Barna replied: "They certainly aren't rising at the speed they were when we had 12-13% inflation. Things are going in a good direction and will moderate."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s finance minister sees average inflation of 4.4% in 2025

10 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Tanczos Barna backed the central bank’s forecast, saying that the country’s inflation is on a downward trend and that “it will probably be 3.8% this year.” He said the average inflation would be 4.4% in 2025.

The central bank envisages 3.8% yearend inflation, down from 5.1% y/y at the end of 2024.

"We are on a downward trend in terms of inflation. If we look at January figures, the inflation in Romania is no longer the highest in Europe – which is still insufficient. We achieved decreasing inflation, and we have a stable exchange rate. Inflation will probably be around 3.8% in 2025, 4.4% average. I hope it does not exceed 3.8%," the finance minister told Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.

Asked if prices will continue to rise, Tanczos Barna replied: "They certainly aren't rising at the speed they were when we had 12-13% inflation. Things are going in a good direction and will moderate."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks