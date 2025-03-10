Romania’s finance minister sees average inflation of 4.4% in 2025

Romanian finance minister Tanczos Barna backed the central bank’s forecast, saying that the country’s inflation is on a downward trend and that “it will probably be 3.8% this year.” He said the average inflation would be 4.4% in 2025.

The central bank envisages 3.8% yearend inflation, down from 5.1% y/y at the end of 2024.

"We are on a downward trend in terms of inflation. If we look at January figures, the inflation in Romania is no longer the highest in Europe – which is still insufficient. We achieved decreasing inflation, and we have a stable exchange rate. Inflation will probably be around 3.8% in 2025, 4.4% average. I hope it does not exceed 3.8%," the finance minister told Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.

Asked if prices will continue to rise, Tanczos Barna replied: "They certainly aren't rising at the speed they were when we had 12-13% inflation. Things are going in a good direction and will moderate."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)