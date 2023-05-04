Macro

Romania’s industrial inflation slows down to 13.6% y/y in March

The industrial prices in Romania decreased marginally in March compared to February, and the annual industrial price inflation slowed abruptly to 13.6% y/y from 21.6% y/y in February.

It was the second consecutive month the industrial prices decreased nominally in Romania, and the driver this time was the energy sector, where the prices declined by 1.4% m/m and the annual growth moderated to 20% y/y from 40% y/y in February.

The prices of intermediary industrial goods increased by 6.9% y/y in March – preparing the ground for softer inflation rates for the category of goods delivered to final (industrial or residential) users.

The prices still rise fast, by 16.7% y/y, in the industry of non-durable consumer goods, but this is comparatively less compared to the 17.6% y/y advance in February.

The prices of durable consumer goods already slowed to +10.5% y/y in March, and the prices of capital goods to +7.0% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

