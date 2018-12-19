Romania’s Govt. pays incentives for the replacement of old white goods

Romania’s Environment Ministry is launching a programme under which households can scrap their old white goods (refrigerators, washing machine and air conditioning units more specifically) and replace them with new, energy-efficient ones.

The new equipment has to meet energy efficiency requirements, namely be two stars or three stars under international classifications, local Mediafax reported. For the specified equipment, about half of the models on the market meet the requirements.

The ministry earmarked RON 20 million (EUR 4.3 mln) for funding the programme, while the value of a voucher received by those scrapping old equipment is RON 200 to RON 400, depending on the energy efficiency of the new equipment. Thus, the program will have some 60,000 beneficiaries.

Those interested can register starting December 19 on the dedicated website (www.afm.ro). Notably, beneficiaries will get more vouchers if they scrap several items, and can use them all for buying one piece of equipment.

(photo source: Pexels.com)