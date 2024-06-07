Business

Romania tops up IMM Plus loan scheme for small and medium sized enterprises

07 June 2024

The government of Romania increased by RON 2.5 billion (EUR 500 million) to RON 15 billion (EUR 3 billion) the volume of loans small and medium-sized enterprises can contract from commercial banks for working capital and investments, with state guarantees and subsidised interest rate, under the IMM Plus scheme. 

The scheme is intended to companies hit by the effects of the war in Ukraine, mainly in agriculture and food processing sectors.

"We can thus support 13,800 companies, 2,300 more than before the budget increase," prime minister Ciolacu announced before the Government meeting, Profit.ro reported.

The supplementary allocation will cost the state budget RON 255 million (EUR 51 million), the executive announced.

This budget covers fees and interest in the amount of RON 103 million in the second half of this year and RON 152 million in 2025.

The number of beneficiaries of the program can thus increase by 2,343, to a total maximum of 13,843. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

