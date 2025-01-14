Romania to purchase 40 intervention vehicles equipped with robots

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) has launched a tender for a contract worth RON 342 million (EUR 68.7 million) to purchase up to 40 intervention vehicles.

The vehicles are equipped with intervention robots designed to carry out specific missions in areas affected by potential industrial disasters, including in the industrial sector, according to Economedia.

IGSU says that the vehicles are necessary given the geo-climatic context that could, in an extreme situation, lead to a disaster in major industrial hubs. In such a scenario, which could also involve contamination or the risk of a major explosion rendering human rescuers' presence impossible, only robots could carry out rescue missions.

The vehicles will be remotely operated via a command console and coordinated with other fire-suppression vehicles using water or foam. They must be able to operate on all types of terrain and in all seasons.

Additionally, they will be equipped with various IT systems, sensors, special batteries, software, and lighting equipment.

The contract is divided into four sub-contracts, with delivery dates set at 12 months. The acquisition is financed with European funds.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGSU on Facebook)