Romania and Hungary sign memorandum to restore railway link

On Wednesday, July 24, Romania and Hungary took a significant step towards enhancing cross-border connectivity by signing a Memorandum to restore the railway link between Timișoara and Szeged. The agreement was announced by Romania's Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, on his Facebook page.

In the memorandum, Grindeanu and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, committed to re-establishing the railway connection, which aims to improve travel and transport between the two cities.

The discussions also covered plans to enhance road connections at the Romania-Hungary border, including the progress of the new border crossing point between Beba Veche and Kubekhaza and the creation of a connecting road between Cenad and Magyarcsanad via the Mureș River bridge.

Additionally, Grindeanu mentioned the ongoing procurement processes for the construction of the Oar-Satu Mare and Arad-Oradea express roads, which will link with Hungary's road infrastructure.

These projects are expected to significantly boost regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Minister Szijjarto reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to supporting Romania's bid to join the Schengen Area, emphasizing that Hungary will back Romania's accession, including the land borders, during its six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Agerpres reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)