Romania’s Hotel International Băile Felix to open under Accor’s Mercure brand

Hotel International Băile Felix, in western Romania, will enter the Mercure brand after a franchise contract with French multinational hospitality Accor.

According to the managing company behind the hotel, the publicly-traded Tourism Felix SA (TUFE), the approval of the franchise contract by the company's Board of Directors represents an essential first step towards sustainable development.

The agreement will revitalize the asset portfolio, "delivering long-term value to investors and significantly contributing to the growth of the hospitality industry in Romania,” the company says.

"Turism Felix SA informs its shareholders and investors that the franchise contract with Accor Hotel Services Magyarország Kft. Budapest - Bucharest Branch for the affiliation of Hotel International Băile Felix to the prestigious international network of the Mercure brand has been approved today, December 23, 2024," the company stated in an announcement sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Mercure group has a global footprint of over 960 hotels in 65 countries.

"By combining the excellence of Mercure-branded services with our expertise in spa treatments, we aim to offer a memorable experience to our guests from around the world," the Turism Felix announcement further states.

Accor is present in over 110 countries, with 5,700 hotels and 10,000 restaurants and bars. The group encompasses more than 45 hotel brands and was founded in 1967 in France. It operates 21 hotels in Romania under brands such as ibis, ibis Styles, Mercure, Novotel, and Pullman, totaling roughly 2,200 rooms.

(Photo source: Hotel International Băile Felix on Facebook)