Hyatt to open hotel in Bucharest mixed-use development Nusco City

Real estate developer Nusco has signed an agreement for the opening of the first Hyatt hotel unit in Bucharest in Nusco City, a mixed-use development in the northern part of the city.

The Hyatt operator is entering the Bucharest market with the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands.

Hyatt Place will operate a 170-room, 4-star hotel in Nusco City, while Hyatt House will offer 100 extended-stay rooms.

Hyatt - through Hyatt Place and Hyatt House - will be located on more than 4,000 square meters of the Nusco City project.

Nusco will invest more than EUR 42 million in this hotel unit, the developer said.

Earlier this year, Hyatt also signed a partnership for a hospitality unit in Brașov, the city in central Romania.

"This project is a representative step towards expanding the mix of functionalities offered by Nusco City, transforming this area into a true urban hub. The partnership with Hyatt underlines our commitment to bring international standards to our developments," Bogdan Iliescu, commercial director of Nusco, said.

The portfolio of the developer Nusco Imobiliara includes projects such as Premio - a premium boutique residential development; CITTA Park residential complex; Nusco Towers office building; Caramfil office building; Floreasca One office building; Floreasca Two office building; Pipera Commercial Park, Nusco City Phase 1; Nusco City Phase 2 - launched and under development; and also under development the newest villa development in the North of the Capital - Nusco Homes.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, has a portfolio of more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents.

(Photo: Nusco)

