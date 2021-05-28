Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Travel restrictions: Romania adds Great Britain to the “yellow” list

28 May 2021
The Romanian authorities published on Thursday, May 27, the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are now rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate, and Great Britain has been added to the "yellow" list.

Secretary of State Raed Arafat said in a press conference on Thursday that Great Britain has been moved from the "green" to the "yellow" list because of the much more contagious Indian strain of SARS-CoV2, according to Digi24.

Countries such as Argentina, Costa Rica, Lithuania, Sweden, Nepal, Brazil, the Netherlands, France, India, and South Africa are on the "red" list. Meanwhile, in addition to Great Britain, the "yellow" list also includes countries such as Cyprus, Belgium, Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Turkey, and Canada.

Most countries are on the "green" list, among them Italy, Ukraine, Germany, Spain, the US, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Russia, Japan, and Finland. Travellers arriving from countries on this list do not need to quarantine.

The new lists, published on May 27, are available here.

The Romanian authorities have introduced the new classification of countries with epidemiological risk in mid-May. Travellers coming to Romania from countries on the "yellow" or "red" lists need to quarantine for 14 days. However, those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least ten days before arriving in Romania are exempt from the quarantine requirement. Those coming from countries on the "yellow" list are also exempt from quarantine if they show a negative PCR test conducted at most 72 hours before entering the country.

Moreover, Digi24 reported that, according to a government decision from May 27, those who have recovered from COVID-19 are also exempt from the quarantine requirement, but only in the period between the 14th and the 90th day from a positive test. Also, children under 3 years (without any conditions), those aged between 3 and 16 years (if they have a negative COVID-19 test), and travellers who stay less than 3 days on the Romanian territory are exempted from quarantine.

(Photo source: Adrian Copos/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
