Covid-19: Romania introduces "red list" of countries with high epidemiological risk

17 May 2021
The Romanian authorities have introduced a new classification of countries with epidemiological risk, according to the Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days. It matches the labeling system used for the epidemiological status of every locality in the country.

The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. 

The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants. 

The three lists, updated on May 14, are available here.

Travelers arriving from countries on the Green List do not need to quarantine. Those who arrive from countries on the Yellow or Red lists need to quarantine for 14 days at home or a stated location. 

Those who arrive from countries on the Yellow or Red lists but were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before arriving in Romania are exempt from the quarantine requirement. 

In the case of those arriving from countries on the Yellow List, if they show a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, they are also exempt from entering quarantine. 

Several categories of professionals, officials, and athletes, who do not display symptoms associated with Covid-19, are also exempt from quarantine. The categories are detailed in the May 14 decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), which is available in Romanian here

Travelers can exit quarantine earlier, on the tenth day, if they undertake a Covid-19 test on the eighth quarantine day and it comes back negative.

