Government: IMF backs Romania’s fiscal measures, sees 1% GDP growth in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed Romania’s latest fiscal measures, forecasting that the economy will grow by 1% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, the government said Friday, September 12, after talks with a visiting IMF delegation.

The delegation, led by Joong Shik Kang, met prime minister Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest to discuss the country’s economic outlook and budget strategy.

According to the government, IMF representatives praised Romania’s efforts to stabilize public finances and said continued reforms were essential to restore investor confidence and reduce the budget deficit.

Efficient use of European Union funds will play a decisive role in meeting growth targets, the IMF also noted. At the same time, it urged authorities to strictly implement adopted measures and maintain fiscal discipline in the years ahead.

The delegation also called for investment projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to be carefully prioritized to ensure timely completion.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said his government remains committed to fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, pledging to channel resources into investment and modernization to support stable growth.

“The IMF delegation concluded that Romania’s fiscal and economic situation allows for the continuation of reforms and the capitalization on development opportunities in the coming years,” reads the Romanian government’s press release.

Also attending the meeting at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest was Mihai Jurca, head of the prime minister’s Chancellery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)