Macro

Government: IMF backs Romania’s fiscal measures, sees 1% GDP growth in 2025

12 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed Romania’s latest fiscal measures, forecasting that the economy will grow by 1% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, the government said Friday, September 12, after talks with a visiting IMF delegation.

The delegation, led by Joong Shik Kang, met prime minister Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest to discuss the country’s economic outlook and budget strategy. 

According to the government, IMF representatives praised Romania’s efforts to stabilize public finances and said continued reforms were essential to restore investor confidence and reduce the budget deficit.

Efficient use of European Union funds will play a decisive role in meeting growth targets, the IMF also noted. At the same time, it urged authorities to strictly implement adopted measures and maintain fiscal discipline in the years ahead.

The delegation also called for investment projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to be carefully prioritized to ensure timely completion.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said his government remains committed to fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, pledging to channel resources into investment and modernization to support stable growth.

“The IMF delegation concluded that Romania’s fiscal and economic situation allows for the continuation of reforms and the capitalization on development opportunities in the coming years,” reads the Romanian government’s press release

Also attending the meeting at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest was Mihai Jurca, head of the prime minister’s Chancellery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Government: IMF backs Romania’s fiscal measures, sees 1% GDP growth in 2025

12 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed Romania’s latest fiscal measures, forecasting that the economy will grow by 1% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, the government said Friday, September 12, after talks with a visiting IMF delegation.

The delegation, led by Joong Shik Kang, met prime minister Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest to discuss the country’s economic outlook and budget strategy. 

According to the government, IMF representatives praised Romania’s efforts to stabilize public finances and said continued reforms were essential to restore investor confidence and reduce the budget deficit.

Efficient use of European Union funds will play a decisive role in meeting growth targets, the IMF also noted. At the same time, it urged authorities to strictly implement adopted measures and maintain fiscal discipline in the years ahead.

The delegation also called for investment projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to be carefully prioritized to ensure timely completion.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said his government remains committed to fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, pledging to channel resources into investment and modernization to support stable growth.

“The IMF delegation concluded that Romania’s fiscal and economic situation allows for the continuation of reforms and the capitalization on development opportunities in the coming years,” reads the Romanian government’s press release

Also attending the meeting at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest was Mihai Jurca, head of the prime minister’s Chancellery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 September 2025
Macro
Government: IMF backs Romania’s fiscal measures, sees 1% GDP growth in 2025
12 September 2025
Events
Romania’s Alba Iulia to host 10,000 people at 2.7-km community table in Guinness World Record attempt
12 September 2025
Politics
Romania summons Russian ambassador in Bucharest on Polish drones incident
12 September 2025
Transport
Govt. approves 10-year development plan for Bucharest Băneasa Airport, including new terminal and hangar
12 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision as Bucharest Tribunal rejects appeal
11 September 2025
Living in Romania
Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows
11 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation nears double digits in August on energy prices and VAT hike
11 September 2025
Real Estate
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment up 10% y/y to EUR 494 in Bucharest