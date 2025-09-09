Politics

Romanian opposition refers to Constitutional Court four fiscal consolidation bills promoted by government

09 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s main opposition party, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), has filed appeals with the Constitutional Court against the four laws adopted by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan and passed by the Parliament, claiming that they are “introducing new austerity measures," Agerpres reported.

Among the bills, one envisages 30% lower wages and reduced employment in the market regulatory bodies ASF, ANRE, and ANCOM, under the circumstances that the average net wage at ANRE hit EUR 3,600. 

Other bills envisage higher taxation for companies (the “tax on multinationals”), streamlining public spending in the healthcare sector, and capping incomes and staff in the boards and top management of state-owned enterprises.

The far-right party led by George Simion argued that the adoption of these laws demonstrated not only contempt for the opposition and ordinary Romanians, but also an abuse of power.

AUR warned, among others, that the minimum income tax is “suffocating the small Romanian companies,” although the said charge applies only to companies with incomes above EUR 50 million.

The government survived, on September 7, the four no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in response to the five draft laws promoted under accelerated legislation procedure in Parliament. They received a maximum of 121 votes compared to 233 (of 465 MPs) needed to overthrow the executive

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Romanian opposition refers to Constitutional Court four fiscal consolidation bills promoted by government

09 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s main opposition party, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), has filed appeals with the Constitutional Court against the four laws adopted by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan and passed by the Parliament, claiming that they are “introducing new austerity measures," Agerpres reported.

Among the bills, one envisages 30% lower wages and reduced employment in the market regulatory bodies ASF, ANRE, and ANCOM, under the circumstances that the average net wage at ANRE hit EUR 3,600. 

Other bills envisage higher taxation for companies (the “tax on multinationals”), streamlining public spending in the healthcare sector, and capping incomes and staff in the boards and top management of state-owned enterprises.

The far-right party led by George Simion argued that the adoption of these laws demonstrated not only contempt for the opposition and ordinary Romanians, but also an abuse of power.

AUR warned, among others, that the minimum income tax is “suffocating the small Romanian companies,” although the said charge applies only to companies with incomes above EUR 50 million.

The government survived, on September 7, the four no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in response to the five draft laws promoted under accelerated legislation procedure in Parliament. They received a maximum of 121 votes compared to 233 (of 465 MPs) needed to overthrow the executive

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2025
Energy
Romania’s Electrica and Romgaz to partner on 400 MW green power projects
09 September 2025
Events
iMapp 2025: Bucharest’s video mapping festival celebrates 10 years with digital art, supercars and music
09 September 2025
Justice
Romania charges former Moldovan intelligence services head with treason for spying
09 September 2025
Macro
International financial investors review Romania as part of regional tour
09 September 2025
Justice
Romanian Justice Ministry proposes tougher sentences for femicide in Penal Code reform
09 September 2025
Defense
Romania to acquire corvette from Turkey to boost Black Sea naval capabilities, defense minister says
08 September 2025
Society
Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence
08 September 2025
Education
Update: New school year begins amid teachers’ protests in Romania