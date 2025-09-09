Romanian opposition refers to Constitutional Court four fiscal consolidation bills promoted by government

Romania’s main opposition party, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), has filed appeals with the Constitutional Court against the four laws adopted by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan and passed by the Parliament, claiming that they are “introducing new austerity measures," Agerpres reported.

Among the bills, one envisages 30% lower wages and reduced employment in the market regulatory bodies ASF, ANRE, and ANCOM, under the circumstances that the average net wage at ANRE hit EUR 3,600.

Other bills envisage higher taxation for companies (the “tax on multinationals”), streamlining public spending in the healthcare sector, and capping incomes and staff in the boards and top management of state-owned enterprises.

The far-right party led by George Simion argued that the adoption of these laws demonstrated not only contempt for the opposition and ordinary Romanians, but also an abuse of power.

AUR warned, among others, that the minimum income tax is “suffocating the small Romanian companies,” although the said charge applies only to companies with incomes above EUR 50 million.

The government survived, on September 7, the four no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in response to the five draft laws promoted under accelerated legislation procedure in Parliament. They received a maximum of 121 votes compared to 233 (of 465 MPs) needed to overthrow the executive

