Romania's ruling coalition promises budget revision this week and settlement for "special pensions" later

The government will operate amendments on the public expenditures planned for 2023 this week, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

He said the expenses for new automobiles and furniture would be cut, and the vacancies would not be filed unless absolutely necessary, according to News.ro. But the size of the budget adjustment is still unclear.

There will be no supplementary tax burden on the private sector, PM Ciuca also assured.

As regards progressive taxation, the Liberal prime minister echoed the view expressed by Social Democrats: not possible until the tax collection agency is fully digitalised.

Another hot topic deferred for a later moment was that of special pensions. A settlement will be sketched only after the Liberals and Social Democrats change seats in government – primarily. Under the rotation expected for later this month, the Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu will replace Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)